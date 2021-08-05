“The Washington Post stood out as the clear first-place winner, our judges agreed:
“Juliet Eilperin, Brady Dennis and John Muyskens undertook a sweeping pre-election review of former President Trump's impact on U.S. environmental policy. The piece became even more powerful paired with an easy-to-digest graphic of more than 125 rollbacks that Trump's staff oversaw.
“The team then pivoted swiftly and launched an ambitious data-driven feature that continues to this day. It sorts Biden’s environmental actions into four categories, tracking what policies he has proposed or added, and what Trump policies he has targeted or overturned. This is an eminently useful tool for the public.
“These stories sing. Lead writer Eilperin brings alive Alaska's threatened Tongass National Forest with 'old-growth stands of red and yellow cedar, Sitka spruce and Western hemlock… home to plentiful salmon runs and imposing fjords.'
"This winning team showed a rare ability to capture U.S. environmental politics at a historic moment."
