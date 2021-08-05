Announcement from Opinions Director of Operations and Strategy Becca Clemons and Manager of Editorial Talent and Logistics Nana Efua Mumford:

We're happy to announce that Zainab Mudallal has been promoted to senior operations editor in the Opinions section.

Zainab has already been key to ensuring our daily Opinions coverage is set up to reach as wide an audience as possible. In her new role, she'll continue to do so by leading the daily guidance to editors about which topics and stories to prioritize, and by offering guidance on publishing strategy based on what's resonating with readers. She'll also be the Opinions Operations point of contact for special projects planning.

Zainab also leads Opinions' live chat efforts with readers, producing Eugene Robinson's and Jennifer Rubin's weekly chats and hosting high-performing one-off chats such as those with contributing columnist Leana Wen on the coronavirus pandemic. She'll continue to lead on these efforts in her new role.

Zainab has juggled the balance of work that the Opinions Operations team takes on every day, including homepage and newsletter curation; headline writing and testing; and conducting ad hoc traffic analyses — and gone above and beyond. Please join us in congratulating her on the well-earned promotion.