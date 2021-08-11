Panel voting for SXSW 2022 has begun. Below are the session pitches submitted by some of The Post’s top experts and voices. Vote here between now and August 26 at 11:59pm or just click through to each specific session.
As wireless headphones and smart speakers become ubiquitous, The Washington Post saw an opportunity to unlock written articles for users ears with automated audio. After seeing strong engagement with their MVP release, they’ve doubled down and now sees this feature as a leading benefit for their growing subscriber base and other publishers agree. Join us for a discussion about the potential of this tech as a differentiator, the user value for paying and non-paying audiences, and where it can go from here.
World rates of anxiety, depression, and other mental health concerns skyrocketed over the past two years. Additionally, those not experiencing a diagnosed mental health condition are stressed to breaking points. We’re dealing with a lot, both globally and personally. As existing health systems try to increase access to medication and talk therapy, recent nutrition therapy research shows food’s ability to support mental wellness alongside traditional therapies. We will look at the most recent international science from The Washington Post’s food and mental health project, and discuss how cooking and eating can help us work through emotions.
Success in video game development is often accompanied by many challenges, from the high bar of industry innovation and consumer satisfaction to overcoming personal challenges along the way. The development world faces a unique moment as we recover from the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, evolving at nearly every level while its leaders map out plans for tomorrow’s successes. This panel will examine what some of the industry’s successful and prominent women foresee for the road ahead.
When the pandemic hit the United States in March 2020, it upended travel in every way imaginable, shutting down international borders, reshaping air travel and decimating the hospitality industry. Some of the shifts felt even more fundamental for travelers: Remote workers became digital nomads. Trips became longer, and home-sharing platforms like Airbnb adapted to become semi-permanent homes. Technology replaced personal interactions in hotels and restaurants to make guests feel safe. People rediscovered their own cities as the pandemic forced everyone closer to home. As we navigate the new normal of the covid-era, what changes will stick around? What is the future of travel?