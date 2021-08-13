Kim was selected to be our summer intern in 2020 before the pandemic changed plans and canceled the internship. She arrives from U.S. News & World Report where, as a digital producer, she published and optimized content for the 360 Reviews team.
Kim earned her degree from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications at Arizona State University, where she was editor of the student paper. She interned at the Arizona Republic and supervised social media accounts at Cronkite News. She also worked for News21, a national reporting initiative for top journalism students around the country, contributing to a major investigative project on America’s juvenile justice system.
In her free time, Kim likes baking and watching “cheesy” reality TV. She’s a fan of karaoke but warns that you don’t actually want to hear her sing.
Please join us in welcoming Kim to The Post. She starts Aug. 16.