“Since launch, The Health 202 has been an essential read for those seeking to unpack the nuances of the health care debate in Washington and how it impacts Americans across the country,” said Rachel Van Dongen, editor of The Washington Post’s PowerPost. “As The Post continues to cover one of the biggest stories in the health policy space, our readers will look to Rachel and The Health 202 to provide them with a news-driven morning digest of everything they need to know to start their day, featuring original reporting and analysis from The Post’s world-class newsroom.”
Roubein joins The Post from Politico. She has reported on health care for nearly a decade, covering the country’s quest to vaccinate hundreds of millions of Americans; the failure to monitor nursing homes during the pandemic; a deep dive on one state trying to turn Obamacare into Trumpcare; and Capitol Hill’s years-long battle to stop patients from getting expensive surprise medical bills.
Before joining Politico, Roubein worked at The Hill, where she focused on Republicans’ efforts to repeal Obamacare. She also spent two years at National Journal and began her career at the Carroll County Times in Maryland, where she covered the county’s opioid epidemic, state efforts to launch a medical marijuana program, town budgets, 4-H fairs and more.
Roubein studied journalism at the University of Maryland and grew up in Tulsa, Okla., as well as in Texas, Louisiana and Kentucky.
Roubein’s first day is August 16. Sign up to receive The Health 202 newsletter.