She joins us from Politico Europe, where she was the audience development editor. At Politico, Sofia designed the company’s SEO and social media strategies and introduced more robust Instagram publishing.
Before that, Sofia spent six years at leading international German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, where she helped build the outlet’s first social media team. She was the broadcaster’s Facebook editor, overseeing the strategy and launching social video efforts on that platform.
Sofia earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from City, University of London and a master’s degree in public policy from the Hertie School in Berlin.
During the pandemic, Sofia has worked on her cooking skills, and her greatest success so far is bacalhau à brás, a traditional Portuguese codfish dish.
Please join us in welcoming Sofia to The Post. She starts Aug. 16.