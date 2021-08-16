As employers, we are looking for support for our colleagues and as journalists we’re looking for an unequivocal signal that the government will stand behind the free press. In that light, we ask the American government to move urgently and take three concrete steps necessary to protect their safety.
What We Seek
- Facilitated and protected access to the US-controlled airport
- Safe passage through a protected access gate to the airport
- Facilitated air movement out of the country
Sincerely,
Frederick J. Ryan, Jr., Publisher and CEO, The Washington Post
Almar Latour, CEO, Dow Jones & and Co. and Publisher, The Wall Street Journal
A.G. Sulzberger, Chairman and Publisher, The New York Times