Dear President Biden:

For the past twenty years, brave Afghan colleagues have worked tirelessly to help The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal share news and information from the region with the global public. Now, those colleagues and their families are trapped in Kabul, their lives in peril.

As employers, we are looking for support for our colleagues and as journalists we’re looking for an unequivocal signal that the government will stand behind the free press. In that light, we ask the American government to move urgently and take three concrete steps necessary to protect their safety.

What We Seek

  • Facilitated and protected access to the US-controlled airport
  • Safe passage through a protected access gate to the airport
  • Facilitated air movement out of the country

Sincerely,

Frederick J. Ryan, Jr., Publisher and CEO, The Washington Post

Almar Latour, CEO, Dow Jones & and Co. and Publisher, The Wall Street Journal

A.G. Sulzberger, Chairman and Publisher, The New York Times