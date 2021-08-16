Washington Post Opinions today announced The Checkup With Dr. Wen, a weekly newsletter anchored by Washington Post opinion contributing columnist and emergency physician Dr. Leana Wen that will offer guidance on the most pressing public health issues, including how to navigate the new stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Launching Thursday afternoons, The Checkup With Dr. Wen will include commentary and analysis on the day’s most urgent questions, including what next steps are with the delta variant, whether booster shots are needed, how parents can help keep children safe during back-to-school and more. The newsletter will also include a Q&A section for readers to submit questions and pertinent articles on the pandemic and public health that Dr. Wen is reading.

“Dr. Wen has become one of our most popular contributors because of her authoritative guidance throughout the coronavirus pandemic,” said Fred Hiatt, editorial page editor for The Post. “As we enter a new phase of the pandemic, we will now deliver Dr. Wen’s expertise on navigating this ever-evolving challenge direct to readers’ inboxes.”

Dr. Wen is a visiting professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, a nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and author of the new book "Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for the Public's Health." Previously, she served as Baltimore’s health commissioner and led the nation’s oldest continuously operating health department.

The first edition will launch on Aug. 19. Readers can sign up for the newsletter here.