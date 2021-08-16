“Dr. Wen has become one of our most popular contributors because of her authoritative guidance throughout the coronavirus pandemic,” said Fred Hiatt, editorial page editor for The Post. “As we enter a new phase of the pandemic, we will now deliver Dr. Wen’s expertise on navigating this ever-evolving challenge direct to readers’ inboxes.”
Dr. Wen is a visiting professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, a nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and author of the new book "Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for the Public's Health." Previously, she served as Baltimore’s health commissioner and led the nation’s oldest continuously operating health department.
The first edition will launch on Aug. 19. Readers can sign up for the newsletter here.