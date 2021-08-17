While his most recent role allowed him to work near family in his hometown of Indianapolis, Rickett is thrilled to be coming back East. Rickett enjoyed the view from his apartment of the original Washington Monument during his time at the Sun, where he worked as Page One editor, assistant business editor and, after a reorganization in 2009, supervisor of the design and copy desks.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Indiana University, as does his wife, Kaylene, who works in communications. Rickett is a slow runner and a fast coffee drinker, one of which should be helpful as he explores Washington’s monuments and the other as he edits copy.
Please join us in welcoming Chris to The Post. He starts Aug. 23.