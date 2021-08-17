Multiplatform Desk Deputy Editor Courtney Rukan, Senior Multiplatform Editor Brian Cleveland and News Service Managing Editor Effie Dawson:

We are pleased to announce that Christopher Rickett is joining the Multiplatform Desk as a copy editor.

Rickett comes to us from Gannett, where he co-managed a production staff that worked with digital and print content for newspapers in Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. He has also been a copy or content editor at the Indianapolis Star, Denver Post, Chicago Tribune and Baltimore Sun.

While his most recent role allowed him to work near family in his hometown of Indianapolis, Rickett is thrilled to be coming back East. Rickett enjoyed the view from his apartment of the original Washington Monument during his time at the Sun, where he worked as Page One editor, assistant business editor and, after a reorganization in 2009, supervisor of the design and copy desks.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Indiana University, as does his wife, Kaylene, who works in communications. Rickett is a slow runner and a fast coffee drinker, one of which should be helpful as he explores Washington’s monuments and the other as he edits copy.

Please join us in welcoming Chris to The Post. He starts Aug. 23.