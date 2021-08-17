Announcement from News Analytics Assignment Editor Sophie Ho and Senior Director of Audience Ryan Kellett:

We’re thrilled to announce that Shirley Qiu is joining The Post as news analytics editor.

Qiu comes to us from the American Press Institute, where she helped newsrooms around the world use the Metrics for News analytics tool to understand their data and inform editorial strategy. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge about reaching loyal audiences. Qiu will help us continue to increase our data fluency in the newsroom and glean insights from our robust set of analytics tools.

Before joining API, Qiu worked as the features producer at the Seattle Times, where she managed social media, newsletters and digital production for their features section.

Qiu graduated from the University of Washington with degrees in journalism and international studies. She also serves as vice president of communications for the Asian American Journalists Association.

When she’s not working, Qiu can be found cooking and eating, exploring D.C.’s outdoor spaces and daydreaming about her next international trip.

Please join us in welcoming Shirley to The Post. She starts Aug. 23.