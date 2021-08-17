Before joining API, Qiu worked as the features producer at the Seattle Times, where she managed social media, newsletters and digital production for their features section.
Qiu graduated from the University of Washington with degrees in journalism and international studies. She also serves as vice president of communications for the Asian American Journalists Association.
When she’s not working, Qiu can be found cooking and eating, exploring D.C.’s outdoor spaces and daydreaming about her next international trip.
Please join us in welcoming Shirley to The Post. She starts Aug. 23.