In breaking news, Whitney Leaming won for her first-person narrative of the night protests in Kenosha, Wis., turned deadly. Whitney was steps away from Kyle Rittenhouse when he allegedly opened fire on protesters and her story recounts the night’s chaos. Whitney Shefte and Reem Akkad spent the overnight hours superbly editing the piece, which has also been nominated for an Emmy.
The Post won for its investigative podcast series “Canary.” The seven-episode series follows Amy Brittain as she reported on how two women, separated by decades and hundreds of miles, were connected by their refusal to stay silent while revealing sexual assault allegations against a high-ranking D.C. judge who retired as a result. The series was exquisitely produced by Reena Flores and Bishop Sand. The raw and revelatory reporting was edited by Jeff Leen and David Fallis and former Post colleagues Madhulika Sikka and Jessica Stahl, and project edited by Courtney Kan. Many other ears across the newsroom helped shape the series. The series has continued to attract listeners since its debut in October 2020.
Lee Powell won in the writing category for the sweeping way he wove together words, pictures and natural sound to document what it felt like to fly commercially at the height of the pandemic.
In sports, The Post won for its Opinions video commentary featuring NFL wide receiver Kenny Stills and sports broadcaster Bob Costas criticizing the NFL’s ban on national anthem protests over police brutality. Senior producer Kate Woodsome worked with freelance editor Joel Adrian and Post graphics editor Danielle Kunitz, copy editor Lydia Rebac and editor-at-large Michael Duffy to craft a tight, compelling argument from interviews and scenes directed by Collin Kornfeind of Meaningless Films, produced by David C. Roberts and Billy Shebar of 110th Street Films and filmed by Praveen Elankumaran and Daniel Kanes.