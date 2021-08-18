Mich was instrumental during one of Video’s most challenging live-event weeks in mid-November 2019 when hearings for then-President Donald Trump’s first impeachment collided with our co-sponsored DNC debate in Atlanta. Mich took charge of the remote event, coordinating the engineering with NBC News and providing technical direction from our production truck at Tyler Perry Studios. While most network technical directors spend an hour or two at the switcher each day, Mich has extensive experience shepherding coverage that frequently lasts 12-plus hours, most recently the Jan. 6 pro-forma congressional session that turned into day-long coverage of the insurrection at the Capitol.
Before joining The Post, Mich directed newscasts at WDJT in Milwaukee. When he isn’t in the control room, Mich likes to hike and travel as much as possible. He lives in Kensington with his partner, Scott, and their cat, Winifred.
Please join us in congratulating Dan on his new role.