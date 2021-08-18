Announcement from Director of Editorial Video Micah Gelman:

We are excited to announce that Daniel Mich will become the operations manager in Video, effective immediately. In this role, Mich will oversee all technical aspects of video newsgathering and production.

Mich joined The Post in 2017 as a studio technician and has played a significant role in every major live broadcast over the past four years. Mich’s steady hands at the switcher have guided us through election nights, debates, conventions, inaugurations, impeachments, an insurrection and a few space launches. Mich has proved to be more than just a technical director, frequently advising on creative decisions in the studio for camera placement, lighting and graphics; he has also supported our increasingly ambitious plans for live coverage, including the expansion of our control room capabilities and ability to remotely anchor broadcasts.

Mich was instrumental during one of Video’s most challenging live-event weeks in mid-November 2019 when hearings for then-President Donald Trump’s first impeachment collided with our co-sponsored DNC debate in Atlanta. Mich took charge of the remote event, coordinating the engineering with NBC News and providing technical direction from our production truck at Tyler Perry Studios. While most network technical directors spend an hour or two at the switcher each day, Mich has extensive experience shepherding coverage that frequently lasts 12-plus hours, most recently the Jan. 6 pro-forma congressional session that turned into day-long coverage of the insurrection at the Capitol.

Before joining The Post, Mich directed newscasts at WDJT in Milwaukee. When he isn’t in the control room, Mich likes to hike and travel as much as possible. He lives in Kensington with his partner, Scott, and their cat, Winifred.

Please join us in congratulating Dan on his new role.