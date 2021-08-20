“The Washington Post was an early adopter of new Core Web Vitals standards, collaborating across product, engineering, and advertising teams to make improvements and ensure that The Post’s site exceeds performance expectations,” said Dave Merrell, Director of Product, Audience. “We embrace a culture centered around creating forward-looking solutions, and we’ve long made speed and quality a top priority, so we’re pleased to provide this high level of performance for all readers visiting The Post now and into the future.”
By achieving these highest metrics, The Post is also delivering for advertisers by optimizing the performance of all ad placements on the site.
Jeff Turner, head of Commercial Product at The Washington Post, added, “With RED, we always test with users first and have been laser focused on bringing backend functionality to our advertisements, rather than relying on dynamic, shifting ad sizes.”
“Last summer, the engineering team started to explore how we can best balance The Post’s abundant advertising and content along with page speed to ensure the greatest user experience across our site, and since then, we’ve seen significant improvement across all three of the key performance metrics, positioning The Post ahead of competitors,” said Julie Bacon, The Washington Post’s engineering manager.
More information on The Post’s technical approach to enhancing user experience is available here.