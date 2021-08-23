Before coming to Washington, Carrie spent eight years at the Minneapolis Star Tribune, where she was a copy editor on the state politics and government team, an assistant city editor and one of the leaders of a special projects team on coverage of an academic-cheating scandal in the University of Minnesota men’s basketball program.
Carrie earned a journalism degree from the University of Minnesota and a minor in art history and Italian studies from the University of Bologna.
A Wisconsin native, Carrie lives in Alexandria with her three sons, a neurotic border collie mutt and a formerly stray cat that her kids guilted her into adopting. When she’s not cheering on her boys at their various sports events, she can often be found on a yoga mat or a paddleboard (and sometimes doing yoga on her paddleboard).
Please join us in congratulating Carrie on her new position. She will start Sept. 1.