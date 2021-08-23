Announcement from Talent Network Editor Susan Levine and Deputy Managing Editor Barbara Vobejda:

We are thrilled to announce that Carrie Camillo will be the next deputy editor of the Talent Network.

Carrie, who has been at the Post since 2002, brings strong editing skills, deep newsroom connections and wide-ranging interests to the role. She moves over from the multiplatform desk, where she has handled some of the paper’s highest-profile projects and enterprise pieces, including the Biden Agenda series, which looked at how the president-elect was preparing to reverse Trump administration policies with an ambitious Day One to-do list, and an oral history of the movement to defeat Donald Trump. And for the last dozen years, she also has served as Sunday night editor.

Before coming to Washington, Carrie spent eight years at the Minneapolis Star Tribune, where she was a copy editor on the state politics and government team, an assistant city editor and one of the leaders of a special projects team on coverage of an academic-cheating scandal in the University of Minnesota men’s basketball program.

Carrie earned a journalism degree from the University of Minnesota and a minor in art history and Italian studies from the University of Bologna.

A Wisconsin native, Carrie lives in Alexandria with her three sons, a neurotic border collie mutt and a formerly stray cat that her kids guilted her into adopting. When she’s not cheering on her boys at their various sports events, she can often be found on a yoga mat or a paddleboard (and sometimes doing yoga on her paddleboard).

Please join us in congratulating Carrie on her new position. She will start Sept. 1.