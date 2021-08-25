“The Washington Post Creative Group is uniquely positioned to elevate these voices, with a mission to present inclusive, accessible travel coverage to the more than 73 million readers nationwide who come to our site each month,” said Scott Weisenthal, head of The Washington Post Creative Group. “We’re delighted to further this commitment by amplifying underrepresented voices in the travel space and by giving them access to our best-in-class storytelling technologies. We’re even more delighted to do it with Marriott Bonvoy, a brand that shares our purpose-led values.”
“As we continue to reignite the spirit of travel, we are excited to collaborate with a like-minded brand to invite these storytellers to join the conversation and lead the way of making the world a better place than we found it,” said Brian Povinelli, Senior Vice President, Brand, Loyalty, and Portfolio Marketing, Marriott International. “With thousands of destinations to explore, experiences to discover, and people to meet, Marriott Bonvoy is an immersive and inclusive travel platform, helping expand individuals’ worlds and minds, in ways big and small.”
Povinelli added, “Regenerative travel isn’t just a buzz phrase, but a whole new way of traveling. The ethos of this opportunity is around WP Creative Group and Marriott Bonvoy’s shared belief that the regeneration of travel calls for a new generation of travel storytellers. For those who want to rethink what travel stories we tell and how we tell them, these two powerhouse brands are empowering the next generation of travelers with new tools for compelling, authentic narratives.”
Three travelers will be selected and work under the guidance of a dedicated content editor and seasoned journalist. Marriott Bonvoy will enable the travel journey, while the Washington Post Creative Group will provide access to immersive technologies and a team of talented videographers, producers and interactive designers who will help them tell their stories. The chosen storytellers will also be featured in “TripTok,” a special takeover of The Washington Post’s Webby award-winning TikTok channel that reaches nearly one million followers.
To apply, email the following to travelmakesus@washpost.com or post your submission video to Instagram, Twitter or TikTok with the hashtag #TravelMakesUs and tag @WPCreativeGroup:
- Your name, age and city of residence
- Your primary social media handle
- A 60-second video of yourself answering the following questions:
- Why do you represent the next generation of travel storytellers?
- What does regenerative travel mean to you?
- What travel destination in the U.S. would you most like to share with readers and why?
The deadline for applications is September 9, 2021, 11:59pm Eastern Time. The application and guidelines are available here.
About WP Creative Group
WP Creative Group is the in-house creative agency at The Washington Post. It connects its suite of unique storytelling and technology-led solutions to build programs and experiences that deliver business outcomes for brands. Its team of brand strategists, quality storytellers, design pioneers and performance specialists have a shared mission of creating emotionally resonant experiences that help shape culture, spark conversation, and captivate the influential.
About Marriott Bonvoy
Marriott Bonvoy encompasses Marriott International’s extraordinary portfolio of brands – including the largest collection of luxury properties, award-winning loyalty program, Homes & Villas by Marriott International, online retail shop with 13 branded boutiques, and access to endless experiences – all available through the Marriott Bonvoy Mobile app. Members can earn and redeem points for stays and accelerate the points they earn with co-branded credit cards from JP Morgan Chase and American Express. For more information about Marriott Bonvoy or to enroll in the loyalty program for free and receive member benefits, visit marriottbonvoy.com and to download the Marriott Bonvoy Mobile app, visit mobile-app.marriott.com. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.