“After a year of numerous disruptions, we wanted to explore the changes teens have endured during this time,” said Krissah Thompson, managing editor of diversity and inclusion for The Post. “Through compelling narratives and audio, not only were we able to give teenagers a platform to express what they have experienced but also to enlighten people on how they are adapting to those changes.”
The first article explores the results of a new Washington Post-Ipsos poll, highlighting key findings including the biggest threats young Americans say their generation faces, the pandemic’s impact on their lives, along with views on race and gender. The poll was conducted using Ipsos’s nationally representative KnowledgePanel and allows comparison of results among White, Black, Hispanic and Asian teens. The story also features illustrations created by teens reflecting on young Americans’ emotions over the past year.
In addition to compelling storytelling from more than a dozen journalists and teenagers, The Post’s flagship daily news podcast, “Post Reports,” will partner with YR Media to premiere several episodes showcasing teenagers’ personal experiences.