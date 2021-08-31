Before focusing on freelance, Parks worked at The Oregonian for 10 years, where she covered night cops, city government and schools before a long stint on the diversity beat. Her work included stories about race, immigration and LGBTQ issues. Her 2017 three-part series “About a Boy” was one of the first intimate portrayals of a transitioning teenager.
Parks’ most recent piece for The New Yorker chronicled the life of Dorian Ford, a single mother of two who is trying to finish her degree at Grambling State University 15 years after she started. Before writing about Ford, Parks wrote several New Yorker stories about schools during in the pandemic, including a memorable piece about the 90 schools kept open in New York City for the children of essential workers.
Parks also is a filmmaker. Her documentary short “The Ballad of Little Pam” won a major award at the 2016 Crossroads Film Festival. Parks says she loves telling stories – in any format.
Parks grew up in northern Louisiana and graduated from Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss., with a degree in English. She has a master’s in journalism from Columbia University, where she spent much of the past year as the Spencer Fellow in education reporting.
Please join us in welcoming Casey. She starts Sept. 7.