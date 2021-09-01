Guests are also invited to follow additional discussions featuring Post journalists throughout the Festival, including:
- SEPT. 25, 11:30 a.m. CT/12 p.m. ET: Post national political reporter Robert Costa talks to Post White House bureau chief Ashley Parker about his new book detailing the transition from President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden, co-authored with Bob Woodward.
- SEPT. 20, 10 a.m. CT/11 a.m. ET: Post deputy Editorial Page editor Karen Tumulty joins USA Today Washington bureau chief Susan Page and The 19th CEO and co-founder Emily Ramshaw for “The Nancys,” a conversation on the lives and legacies of Nancy Pelosi and Nancy Reagan.
- SEPT. 25, 10 a.m. CT/11 a.m. ET: Post national investigative Reporter Carol Leonnig and Post senior Washington correspondent Philip Rucker join CNN presidential historian and Rice University Katherine Tsanoff Brown chair in humanities Douglas Brinkley to discuss their book about the 45th president and their reporting on the tumultuous last year of his first term.
“Each year, the Texas Tribune Festival combines a top lineup of voices and thoughtful programming to create a robust and informative experience,” said Shani George, vice president of communications for The Washington Post. “We are pleased to continue supporting this important discourse, which can be enjoyed by local attendees and anyone else who wants to engage online.”
“The Washington Post is where all of us – even and especially in Texas – read the important news of the day and meet the powerful leaders whose work impacts us. We couldn’t be prouder to have their amazing journalists back on our program and to have this exceptional paper as a lead partner at our most important event of the year,” said Evan Smith, co-founder and CEO of the Texas Tribune.
More information about the Festival’s program and registration can be found online at festival.texastribune.org. Media members may apply for Festival press credentials here.
