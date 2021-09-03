“The events of Sept. 11 profoundly changed the lives of millions of people, altering the course of U.S. domestic and foreign policy, politics, culture and more,” said Cameron Barr, managing editor of The Washington Post. “In covering this moment twenty years later, The Post reflects on the lives lost, the global ramifications of the attack, and how 9/11 will continue to affect future generations.”
Washington Post Live will complement this special coverage through a series titled September 11: Twenty Years Later. The series will feature key players who lived through this historic day at the highest levels of government. Starting at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sept. 9, David Ignatius will talk with former British prime minister Tony Blair, followed by a conversation on Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. ET with former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice, among others. These special, in-depth conversations will focus on the recent U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, as well as how extremism has evolved since 9/11 and where the world stands today in the war against terror.
On the day of the anniversary, readers can tune into “Special Report with Libby Casey” for coverage throughout the day. The Post will cover the ceremonial processions live, with reporters providing updates and analysis from New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. Tune in for real-time coverage and analysis from Post journalists, including Mary Beth Albright, Rhonda Colvin, Joyce Koh, Hannah Jewell, Lee Powell and James Hohmann.
Audio coverage will also be available via The Post’s podcasts. The Post’s flagship daily news podcast “Post Reports” will premiere a special episode on Sept. 11, narrated by Post reporters who covered the historic events as they unfolded 20 years ago. The Post will also release an audio documentary, called "America's Song," exploring how a baseball game helped unify America following the Sept. 11 attacks, available on "Post Reports" and "Can He Do That?"
Washington Post Opinions will also provide readers with access to commentary from a diverse roster of Post opinion columnists and guest contributors, including David Byler, Robert Kagan, Alyssa Rosenberg, David Von Drehle and more. The “Please, Go On” podcast, anchored by James Hohmann, will feature an interview with Michael Leiter, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center from 2007 to 2011.
