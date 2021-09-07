The Washington Post today announced it is returning as charter sponsor and media partner of the 21st Library of Congress National Book Festival. This year’s virtual event can be accessed online from Sept. 17-26.

Participants are invited to tune in to Washington Post Live for conversations with notable voices streamed live:

Friday, Sept. 17 11:00 am ET: Washington Post Live, in partnership with the Library of Congress National Book Festival, will host Michael J. Fox, actor, philanthropist and author of “No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality,” in conversation with Post opinion writer Jonathan Capehart. Learn more about the event here.

Friday, Sept. 17 11:25 am ET: Washington Post Live, in partnership with the Library of Congress National Book Festival, will host U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo, author of “Poet Warrior: A Memoir,” in conversation with Post opinion writer Jonathan Capehart. Learn more about the event here.

Throughout the festival, Post journalists will also serve as moderators for a range of author discussions:

Friday, Sept. 17, 5:00 pm ET: Post national security reporter Sari Horwitz will moderate a discussion with Eric Eyre, author of “Death in Mud Lick: A Coal Country Fight Against the Drug Companies that Delivered the Opioid Epidemic,” and Patrick Radden Keefe, author of “Empire of Pain.”

Saturday, Sept. 18, 4:00 pm ET: Post climate reporter Sarah Kaplan will moderate a discussion with Mary Roach, author of “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law” and Suzanne Simard, author of “Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest.”

Sunday, Sept. 19, 5:00 pm ET: Post science reporter Joel Achenbach will moderate a discussion with David Allen Sibley, author of “What it’s Like to Be a Bird,” and Jennifer Ackerman, author of “The Bird Way.”

Tuesday, Sept. 21, 4:00 pm ET: Post book critic Ron Charles will moderate a discussion with Kristin Hannah, author of “The Four Winds,” and Maggie Shipstead, author of “Great Circle.”

Thursday, Sept. 23, 4:00 pm ET: Post senior critic-at-large Robin Givhan will moderate a discussion with Marcus Samuelsson, author of “The Rise: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food,” and Hawa Hassan, author of “In Bibi’s Kitchen.”

Friday, Sept. 24, 6:00 pm ET: Post book critic Ron Charles will moderate a discussion with George Saunders, author of “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain,” and Alice McDermott, author of “What About the Baby?: Some Thoughts on the Art of Fiction.”

The 10-day event with the theme “Open a Book, Open the World” will include online author conversations, a television special on PBS, a podcast series with NPR and two in-person events at the Library of Congress.

For more information about the festival, visit https://www.loc.gov/bookfest.