Friday, Sept. 17 11:00 am ET: Washington Post Live, in partnership with the Library of Congress National Book Festival, will host Michael J. Fox, actor, philanthropist and author of “No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality,” in conversation with Post opinion writer Jonathan Capehart. Learn more about the event here.
Friday, Sept. 17 11:25 am ET: Washington Post Live, in partnership with the Library of Congress National Book Festival, will host U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo, author of “Poet Warrior: A Memoir,” in conversation with Post opinion writer Jonathan Capehart. Learn more about the event here.
Throughout the festival, Post journalists will also serve as moderators for a range of author discussions:
Friday, Sept. 17, 5:00 pm ET: Post national security reporter Sari Horwitz will moderate a discussion with Eric Eyre, author of “Death in Mud Lick: A Coal Country Fight Against the Drug Companies that Delivered the Opioid Epidemic,” and Patrick Radden Keefe, author of “Empire of Pain.”
Saturday, Sept. 18, 4:00 pm ET: Post climate reporter Sarah Kaplan will moderate a discussion with Mary Roach, author of “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law” and Suzanne Simard, author of “Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest.”
Sunday, Sept. 19, 5:00 pm ET: Post science reporter Joel Achenbach will moderate a discussion with David Allen Sibley, author of “What it’s Like to Be a Bird,” and Jennifer Ackerman, author of “The Bird Way.”
Tuesday, Sept. 21, 4:00 pm ET: Post book critic Ron Charles will moderate a discussion with Kristin Hannah, author of “The Four Winds,” and Maggie Shipstead, author of “Great Circle.”
Thursday, Sept. 23, 4:00 pm ET: Post senior critic-at-large Robin Givhan will moderate a discussion with Marcus Samuelsson, author of “The Rise: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food,” and Hawa Hassan, author of “In Bibi’s Kitchen.”
Friday, Sept. 24, 6:00 pm ET: Post book critic Ron Charles will moderate a discussion with George Saunders, author of “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain,” and Alice McDermott, author of “What About the Baby?: Some Thoughts on the Art of Fiction.”
The 10-day event with the theme “Open a Book, Open the World” will include online author conversations, a television special on PBS, a podcast series with NPR and two in-person events at the Library of Congress.
For more information about the festival, visit https://www.loc.gov/bookfest.