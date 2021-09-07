Morgan was born in Edinburgh and lived in London until moving to the town of Witstable, on the coast of Kent, three weeks ago. Although he relocated under the pretense of needing some fresh air, he said the real reason is that he plans to eat his body weight in oysters every week. He is husband to Emily and father to Hector, 11 and Margot, 9. His family enjoys barbecues on the beach, evening swims and arguing over what to watch on Netflix.
Morgan has spent his career working with great photographers, agencies and publications. He looks forward to working with his new colleagues in the London hub, but not the commute.
Please join us in welcoming Morgan. He starts today.