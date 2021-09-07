Announcement from Director of Photography MaryAnne Golon and Deputy Director of Photography Robert Miller:

We are delighted to announce that Morgan Coates is joining The Post as the London hub photography editor.

Morgan has been a successful photography editor for two decades. He has worked at leading photography agencies and publications, including NBC News, The Sunday Times, The Sun, Daily Star Sunday, WireImage, Getty and the Associated Press. He produced and assigned photography for stories on Brexit, Syrian refugees, and Buddhist nuns at NBC. He holds a bachelor’s degree in history of film, photography and graphic media from Manchester Metropolitan University.

Morgan was born in Edinburgh and lived in London until moving to the town of Witstable, on the coast of Kent, three weeks ago. Although he relocated under the pretense of needing some fresh air, he said the real reason is that he plans to eat his body weight in oysters every week. He is husband to Emily and father to Hector, 11 and Margot, 9. His family enjoys barbecues on the beach, evening swims and arguing over what to watch on Netflix.

Morgan has spent his career working with great photographers, agencies and publications. He looks forward to working with his new colleagues in the London hub, but not the commute.

Please join us in welcoming Morgan. He starts today.