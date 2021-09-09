In this role, Belanger will lead the team responsible for driving the product roadmap for Zeus Technology, building long-term relationships with Zeus customers, expanding publisher adoption of the Zeus suite of products and maximizing market share for Zeus Technology.
“Zeus has established itself as a highly-performant ad tech suite, helping publishers optimize their digital advertising and level the playing field as they compete for ad dollars with digital native social and search giants,” said Joy Robins, Chief Revenue Officer at The Washington Post. “As the first GM of our Zeus Technology business, Julia will take on the critical role in building on the success of the team and helping to define its future.”
“Core to Zeus’ success is excellence in both technology and customer experience for buyers and sellers alike. This is one of many areas where Julia excels and brings vast expertise, guiding partners in optimizing their product stack on top of Zeus and pushing new integrations that drive real revenue,” said, Shailesh Prakash, Chief Information Officer at The Washington Post.
Belanger most recently served as Director of Client Services for Zeus Technology. Prior to that, she was the Head of Client Services for Arc XP and brings a wealth of insight and experience with The Post’s fast-growing digital experience platform and the synergies between Arc XP and Zeus. She has more than 15 years of experience in digital commerce and marketing, including leading enterprise digital transformation programs across retail, hospitality, CPG, and banking.