Announcement from Local Editor Mike Semel, Deputy Local Editor Monica Norton and Local Enterprise and Projects Editor Lynda Robinson:

We are thrilled to announce that Aaron Wiener is joining The Post as an assignment editor in Metro.

Aaron comes to us from Mother Jones, where he was a senior editor overseeing a team of reporters and freelancers who wrote many of the magazine’s highest-profile investigative stories and feature projects. He also wrote from time to time, including a deeply reported piece about the 50th anniversary of the D.C. riots that painstakingly showed how the problems leading to the unrest still exist today.

Aaron also was at the Economist as the lead writer for the Gulliver blog about business and travel. But he first came to our attention as a staff writer for the City Paper, where his intelligent coverage of the District’s housing issues won several awards.

At The Post, Aaron will work across all of Metro’s teams, diving into breaking news and picking up enterprise stories. He will have a particular emphasis on helping to edit the popular Retropolis history vertical.

Aaron graduated from Yale with a history degree and was a Fulbright scholar in 2011-2012. He lives in D.C. with his wife and son.

Please join us in welcoming Aaron to The Post. He starts Sept. 13.