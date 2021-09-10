Aaron also was at the Economist as the lead writer for the Gulliver blog about business and travel. But he first came to our attention as a staff writer for the City Paper, where his intelligent coverage of the District’s housing issues won several awards.
At The Post, Aaron will work across all of Metro’s teams, diving into breaking news and picking up enterprise stories. He will have a particular emphasis on helping to edit the popular Retropolis history vertical.
Aaron graduated from Yale with a history degree and was a Fulbright scholar in 2011-2012. He lives in D.C. with his wife and son.
Please join us in welcoming Aaron to The Post. He starts Sept. 13.