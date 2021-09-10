Christian is already deeply invested in the China story, having spent the last six years as a Beijing correspondent for Reuters and the Financial Times. He has written with grace and verve about all manner of things, from snake breeders in the jungles of southern China to the Communist party’s anti-corruption campaign. He developed range and authority by covering a broad variety of subjects: the steel and automotive sectors for the FT; human rights and society for Reuters; and then, since 2019, human rights, foreign affairs and the military, again for the Financial Times.
In all, Christian points out that he has spent “half a lifetime” in China, having also lived there for a decade as a child. He is a graduate of Oxford University, with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and psychology, and the University of Nottingham, Ningbo, with a master’s degree in contemporary Chinese studies. He also completed intensive Chinese language studies at Tsinghua University in Beijing.
At The Post, Christian will be part of a China team led by Lily Kuo, our bureau chief, and includes Eva Dou, our business and technology correspondent. We intend for Christian to be based in Beijing once his accreditation is granted by the Chinese authorities. Until then, he will join Lily in reporting from Taipei.
Please join us in welcoming Christian to The Post. He starts Sept. 13.