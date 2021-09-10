“Washington Post Live is a must stop for any news headliner or leading industry voice who wants to be part of the national conversation," said Kris Coratti Kelly, chief communications officer of The Post and general manager of Washington Post Live. “We are pleased to join Peacock’s ‘The Choice from MSNBC’ channel to stream these diverse voices for a new audience."
In the first episode, Capehart will lead a discussion with Post chief correspondent Dan Balz and contributing columnists Donna Edwards and Hugh Hewitt about the twentieth anniversary of 9/11, the current status of the war on terror and the recent U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. First Look will be followed by a program featuring former Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Tony Blair in conversation with Post foreign affairs columnist David Ignatius about 9/11 and the allies’ response, how extremism has since evolved and where the world stands today in its war against terrorism.
Washington Post Live content joins other shows now streaming on “The Choice form MSNBC”: MSNBC Perspectives, Zerlina., The Mehdi Hasan Show and Majority Report with Sam Seder. Viewers can sign up for Peacock and stream all programming on The Choice from MSNBC for free at peacocktv.com. Peacock is currently available across devices, details here. Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, as well as eligible Cox Contour customers, enjoy Peacock Premium with their service at no additional cost.
ABOUT WASHINGTON POST LIVE
Washington Post Live is the newsroom’s live journalism platform. Top-level government and business leaders, emerging voices and newsmakers discuss the most pressing national and global issues of the day. The Washington Post directs all editorial content including speakers, topics and moderators. Programs are an extension of The Post’s journalism, and offer a balanced viewpoint and a diversity of speakers.
ABOUT PEACOCK
Peacock is NBCUniversal’s streaming service. Peacock delivers a world-class slate of exclusive Originals, on-demand libraries of hit TV shows, plus critically acclaimed films from the vaults of Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and Hollywood’s biggest studios. In addition, Peacock taps into NBCUniversal’s unmatched ability to deliver a broad range of compelling topical content across news, sports, late-night, Spanish-language, and reality. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.