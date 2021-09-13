“In the Commercial team, we have a built an industry-leading group that uniquely sits at the intersection of technology, advertising and software-as-a-service,” said Joy Robins, Chief Revenue Officer at The Post. “Kodi’s vision and rich data background will make him a great asset to our business as we stay at the forefront of ad tech innovation.”
“We have embraced a delivery-focused mindset when it comes to our product development, and our partners deeply value the groundbreaking technology solutions that set us apart,” said Shailesh Prakash, Chief Information Officer at The Washington Post. “Kodi’s experience as a builder and strategic thinker will bring valued leadership to a talented team of engineers, sales leaders, data scientists and account managers that are meeting clients’ needs every day.”
Foster joins The Post from ViacomCBS where he had product oversight for “InView,” the company’s comprehensive reporting platform designed to service TV and video buyers, and led machine learning projects across Ad Sales, Streaming, and Integrated Marketing teams as Senior Vice President of Data Products. Prior to that, Foster served as Head of Brand Initiatives at Outbrain, and Vice President of Business Development & Strategy at Sahara Media Holdings. He is a member of The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, and a frequent speaker on topics including the intersection of media, emerging technology, D&I, and tech for good.
“Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to create opportunities that showcase the transformative power of technology. I’m excited to be joining The Post, working with such collaborative teams across disciplines and empowering brands and publishing partners to be on the cutting edge,” said Foster.