“With climate policy at the legislative forefront, ‘The Climate 202’ will provide readers with the top news and analysis they need to distill key climate and environmental policy issues,” said Rachel Van Dongen, editor of The Washington Post’s 202 newsletters. “Maxine’s deep knowledge of the inner workings of climate policy will make the newsletter a critical resource for the nation’s key policy stakeholders and experts and build on The Post’s award-winning climate reporting.”
Joselow joins The Washington Post from E&E News, an environmental publication that is part of Politico. She has extensive experience covering the intersection of climate change, transportation policy and environmental law. Last year, Joselow led an investigation that revealed that major automakers researched the dangers of climate change as early as the 1960s, a five-month project that earned a Dateline Award from the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. In addition to E&E News, Joselow’s work has appeared in Scientific American, the Daily Beast and Washingtonian magazine.
Joselow graduated from Brown University in 2016 with honors in nonfiction writing. While at Brown, she served as editor in chief of The Brown Daily Herald, the campus newspaper. Joselow is a member of the Society of Environmental Journalists and the National Press Club.
Joselow’s first day is September 13. Subscribe to the full suite of 202 newsletters here.