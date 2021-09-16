A summer intern in 1999, Courtney returned to the newsroom after graduating from James Madison University with a B.S. in media arts and design in 2000. She worked on the Sports copy desk for four years and, in 2004, became Sports copy chief, guiding the desk through five NFL seasons, three Olympic Games, a World Cup, George Mason’s run to the Final Four, the Nationals’ arrival in Washington and the opening of Nats Park. After nearly a decade in Sports, Courtney spent a year on the Style copy desk before being named deputy multiplatform editing chief in 2010. Although highly concerned with the more refined aspects of copy editing and an advocate for clear headlines that match the tone of the platform they appear on, sometimes she just can’t help herself when it comes to punning around in display type. Her favorite headline remains a tight one-column count into which she squeezed two puns: “Word on the tweet: A born identity / @CIA can ‘neither confirm nor deny its first post on Twitter.’ ”