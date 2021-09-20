Lauren joined The Post in 2018 and quickly took on the enormous task of producing live coverage of our biggest events. She has been in the lead producer seat on election nights, impeachments, debates and the Derek Chauvin trial. More recently, Lauren executive produced a joint live broadcast with Discovery Channel, Video’s first live network event. This month she led our coverage of the 9/11 anniversary.
Lauren is a calming influence in the control room who is always prepared for news to break. When the Jan. 6 joint Congressional session became an insurrection, she guided our coverage from early afternoon into the overnight hours, managing show order, booking guests and communicating developments to our on-air staff.
During her time as senior producer on the creative team, Lauren has been at the forefront of experimentation and innovation. She steered our tryout of live streaming on Twitch, and then helped us realize the growth opportunities of TikTok years ahead of other publishers. Lauren has also partnered with analytics to improve reporting on live shows and hosted series and worked with our subscription team to develop custom offers for live events and TikTok.
Before joining The Post, Lauren led content and audience development for PBS Digital Studios, producing digital-first shows for YouTube, Facebook Watch, Roku, GearVR and other platforms that extended PBS’s audience in the 18-to-35-year-old demographic.
Outside the control room, Lauren enjoys hiking and memorizing the faces of every Senator and member of Congress so she can identify them on live broadcasts. She lives in Northeast Washington.
Please join me in congratulating Lauren on her new role.