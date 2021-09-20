The expansion will create eight new positions for assignment editors – in Photo, National, Metro, Investigations, Design and Business – to strengthen coverage and reinforce colleagues who’ve been taxed by the unrelenting news cycle. We will also establish eight new positions for assistant editors, most of whom will work closely with assignment editors in overseeing coverage. We anticipate that these positions will create opportunities for people from many corners of the newsroom, with varied skills and backgrounds, to gain expertise in line editing and guiding a team of journalists. We will grow the MPE desk by hiring five multi-platform editors, in part to expand that team’s role in publishing on our digital platforms. We will create eight positions for breaking-news and weekend editors (including one supervising producer) in Video, Photo, National, Features and Business. The role of projects editor has become vital in fostering the collaboration and strategic thinking needed to execute our most ambitious journalism, so we will add two more of these positions in Design.