Throughout the summit, Post journalists will serve as moderators for discussions:
Tuesday, September 21, 3:05pm ET: “Perception of Women's Health: Gaps Between Policy and Reality.” Post deputy editor for 202 newsletters Paige Winfield Cunningham will moderate a discussion with Republic of Namibia First Lady Monica Geingos, Promise Fund of Florida co-founder Nancy Brinker and Hologic chairman, president and CEO Stephen MacMillan on how cross-sector partnerships can work to improve women’s health and quality of life.
Wednesday, September 22, 4:20pm ET: “How Can the Global Community Help Support Refugees?” Post foreign affairs columnist Ishaan Tharoor will moderate a discussion with Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshah, UNHCR deputy high commissioner for refugees Kelly Clements and International Rescue Committee president and CEO David Milband on ways to help refugee and displaced population relief efforts that extend beyond traditional philanthropy.
Register for the summit here. To view the full program line-up, visit: https://www.concordia.net/annualsummit/2021annualsummit/.