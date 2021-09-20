“We are always seeking additional ways to reflect on the diverse and expansive histories and contributions of Latino communities,” said Chitra Wadhwani, editorial director of Washington Post Live. “The upcoming conversations will explore the complexities of these histories, the role of culture in the struggles with visibility and erasure, the multi-dimensional nature of identity, policy debates shaping the present and the future, and much more.”
Program details:
Sept. 20 at 2:30 p.m. ET: Gina Torres, actor and producer, about celebrating her Afro-Latina identity, and using her voice to push for more diverse and nuanced storytelling. Learn more.
Sept. 22 at 2:30 p.m. ET: Eduardo Díaz, director of the Smithsonian Latino Center, on how the past shapes the present and the planned National Museum of the American Latino for which he is interim director. Learn more.
Oct. 1 at 11:30 a.m. ET: Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Tex.) about her journey to becoming one of the first two Latinas elected to represent Texas in the House of Representatives and her legislative priorities in Congress. Learn more.
Oct. 8 at 12:00 p.m. ET: Diana Trujillo, an aerospace engineer, who is currently technical group supervisor for planning and sequencing and a tactical mission lead for the Mars Perseverance rover, about immigrating to the United States from Colombia as a teenager and pursuing her goal to work for NASA JPL. Learn more
This coverage builds on The Post’s ongoing programming around race and identity as part of its “Race in America” series, which launched last summer in the wake of protests over the killing of George Floyd. Since then, The Post has hosted weekly programs featuring policymakers, cultural pioneers, business executives and other leaders. The guests have included: Interior Secretary Deb Haaland while she was in Congress, Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-CA), Rep Ritchie Torres (D-NY), former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales, PwC U.S. chair Tim Ryan, actors Rita Moreno and Kelly Marie Tran, filmmakers Ava DuVernay and Barry Jenkins, authors Erika Lee and Angie Thomas, and civil rights activists John C. Yang and Sherrilyn Ifill.