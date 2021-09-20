In this role, Paul will be a key partner to our hubs in Seoul and London. He will work closely with our correspondents while coordinating closely on coverage with the teams in Seoul and in London.
Paul previously served as Foreign’s overnight editor in Ethiopia and as news editor for Europe and the Middle East in Dubai. In those roles, he established a model for improved round-the-clock coverage that we are replicating with the hubs by relying on deployed editors to work directly with correspondents during daytime hours in Asia and Europe.
The new role expands Paul’s responsibilities: He will be responsible for elevating coverage of the most significant stories emerging from Europe, Middle East, Africa and South Asia overnight as he works with correspondents to build ~out~ early iterations and then add the necessary sweep, scope and analysis.
Paul will be the primary partner to Foreign’s Middle East, Europe and South Asia/Africa editors who, as regional editors, will retain overall responsibility for setting priorities and driving coverage. He will also step in regularly as a fill-in regional editor, taking responsibility for these teams when others are away.
Paul is a veteran Middle East reporter and editor. He began his career in Cairo, as an assistant managing editor for Middle East Insight and the Middle East Times and later as top editor of Cairo Times magazine. He also worked as a Cairo-based analyst for the Oxford Business Group. He joined Agence France-Presse in 2005, working from Baghdad and Cairo, and then moved to the Associated Press’s Cairo bureau in 2007 before landing in Rabat, Morocco. He joined The Post in 2016 in a part-time role from Addis Ababa and expanded that into full-time responsibilities a year later. He and his family relocated to Dubai in 2019 and moved to London earlier this summer.
Paul graduated from Williams College with a B.A. in political science and the University of Texas at Austin, with an M.A. in Middle East studies. He spent his junior year abroad at the American University in Cairo. He reads and speaks fluent French and has advanced language ability in Arabic.
Please congratulate Paul on his new role, which is effective immediately.