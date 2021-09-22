“The process of caring for your home can be confusing, time consuming and an overall headache,” said Mitch Rubin, deputy features editor at The Washington Post. “Readers turn to us for thorough coverage surrounding home improvement and home finances, and through this coverage we’ll be able to expand on that, providing homeowners with essential tools and critical guidance.”
Launching today, readers can learn more about how to upsize from an apartment to a home, what questions to ask before buying property, how to handle home warranties and simple fall gardening tips.
Additional coverage will include how to save for a home, remodeling jobs with return on investment and home improvement advice such as the dos and donts of choosing a contractor, which Youtubers advice is worth following, cleaning essentials and gardening on a budget.
