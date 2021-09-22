The Washington Post has launched a destination designed to give new and veteran homeowners an informative resource for topics ranging from home improvement to how and when to refinance a mortgage. This dedicated series of reporting titled, “The Home You Own,” brings together The Post’s invaluable home and real estate coverage to equip readers with responsible and resourceful practices relating to owning a home.

“The process of caring for your home can be confusing, time consuming and an overall headache,” said Mitch Rubin, deputy features editor at The Washington Post. “Readers turn to us for thorough coverage surrounding home improvement and home finances, and through this coverage we’ll be able to expand on that, providing homeowners with essential tools and critical guidance.”

Additional coverage will include how to save for a home, remodeling jobs with return on investment and home improvement advice such as the dos and donts of choosing a contractor, which Youtubers advice is worth following, cleaning essentials and gardening on a budget.

Follow the latest coverage from “The Home You Own” here.