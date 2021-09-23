Ella majored in journalism and international studies at Northwestern University and graduated in June, just a week before moving to D.C. Before coming to The Post, Ella interned at Sports Illustrated and contributed to USA Lacrosse magazine. In Evanston, Ill., she served as sports editor and game day editor for the Daily Northwestern. She also was president of the school’s Association for Women in Sports Media (AWSM) chapter.
Ella is an avid soccer fan – and if you like the Beautiful Game, she is a must-follow on Twitter.
Please join us in welcoming Ella.