Announcement from Sports Editor Matt Vita, Deputy Sports Editor Matt Rennie and Sports Night Editor Micah Pollack:

We are very excited to announce that Ella Brockway will be joining Sports as a multiplatform editor.

Ella comes to us full-time on the heels of a very successful summer internship that saw her editing live files on the NBA draft, the Olympics and the U.S. Open tennis tournament; covering Washington Spirit soccer games; running the Sports Department’s social accounts; and regularly handling live copy on deadline. Even during the pandemic, Ella flourished no matter how stressful the setting.

Ella majored in journalism and international studies at Northwestern University and graduated in June, just a week before moving to D.C. Before coming to The Post, Ella interned at Sports Illustrated and contributed to USA Lacrosse magazine. In Evanston, Ill., she served as sports editor and game day editor for the Daily Northwestern. She also was president of the school’s Association for Women in Sports Media (AWSM) chapter.

Ella is an avid soccer fan – and if you like the Beautiful Game, she is a must-follow on Twitter.

Please join us in welcoming Ella.