“Now more than ever, technology is involved in almost every aspect of our days, from the workplace to our personal lives, and navigating the conversations and issues surrounding it all has become increasingly difficult with so much information to digest,” said Christina Passariello, technology editor at The Post. “With the creation of Help Desk, we are putting the user, not the gadget, at the forefront of our coverage, empowering our audience to better understand and control the tech in their lives.”
Planned as part of a major expansion of The Post’s technology team, the Help Desk team includes Geoffrey Fowler, Heather Kelly, Danielle Abril, Tatum Hunter and Chris Velazco, overseen by personal technology editor Yun-Hee Kim. The team’s recent work highlights the wide array of content readers can expect from Help Desk, from pieces that explain how to keep your phone charged during a natural disaster and how to prove your vaccination status on your phone, to investigations into the price Big Tech exacts on our online privacy.
Help Desk can be accessed here. The Help Desk team will be answering tech questions live today, Sep. 23, at 3:00pm ET.