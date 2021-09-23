PowerPost researcher Mariana Alfaro will cover breaking news and contribute to our well-read politics Live Update Files as a member of National’s political breaking news team led by Donna Cassata.
Emerging News Products multiplatform editor Ryan Bacic will spend his year as an assignment editor in Metro, handling a broad range of stories from cops to politics to education.
Maite Fernández Simon, senior operations editor for Foreign and National Security, will join Foreign’s breaking news team, headed by Ben Soloway, as a reporter and will contribute to the international coverage of gender, race and identity issues.
Please join us in congratulating Mariana, Ryan and Maite. Their Opportunity Years will begin next month.