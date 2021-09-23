Announcement from Senior Editor for Recruitment and Training Carla Broyles, Managing Editor for Diversity and Inclusion Krissah Thompson and Managing Editor Tracy Grant:

We are thrilled to announce that Mariana Alfaro, Ryan Bacic and Maite Fernández Simon are the 2021-2022 recipients of the Opportunity Year program, which is designed to help staffers chart career paths while contributing their unique skill sets to other departments.

PowerPost researcher Mariana Alfaro will cover breaking news and contribute to our well-read politics Live Update Files as a member of National’s political breaking news team led by Donna Cassata.

Emerging News Products multiplatform editor Ryan Bacic will spend his year as an assignment editor in Metro, handling a broad range of stories from cops to politics to education.

Maite Fernández Simon, senior operations editor for Foreign and National Security, will join Foreign’s breaking news team, headed by Ben Soloway, as a reporter and will contribute to the international coverage of gender, race and identity issues.

Please join us in congratulating Mariana, Ryan and Maite. Their Opportunity Years will begin next month.