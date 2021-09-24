Martinez joins us with a long history of wrangling complex data. Most recently, she has been a science fellow taxonomist at U.S. Pharmacopeia, working with subject-matter experts on four continents. Before that, she led a project at the Congressional Research Service and Library of Congress to use artificial intelligence to add subject-defining tags to pages on Congress.gov, the legislative data clearinghouse. She has consulted on taxonomy for companies and agencies including Adobe, Mastercard, the Chronicle of Higher Education and the departments of State and Health and Human Services.
For The Post, Martinez will work across the newsroom and with partners throughout the company to adapt and customize a new taxonomy for The Post — a Dewey Decimal System for our journalism. This work will make it easier for editors and the advertising team to find and package content for readers.
Martinez was born in Colombia and grew up in Maryland, Puerto Rico and Venezuela. She is a University of Maryland alumna twice over, holding bachelor’s and Master of Library Science degrees. In her spare time, she sculpts and paints.
Please join us in welcoming Aline to The Post. She starts Sept. 27.