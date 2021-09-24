The piece resonated with viewers across the world, with many reaching out to ask how they could help Sergine’s family. More than 1,900 people from across the U.S., Australia, Switzerland, Canada and the U.K. donated over $130,000 to the family’s GoFundMe fundraising page. Camping World hired Dave Marecheau and gave the family a new RV. The judges wrote, “Listening to the mom will break your heart; hearing from the two kids will make you break down.”
The Post’s Thomas Floyd was awarded second place in the Short Feature category for “A Retired Engineer’s Latest Sculpture Is a Bicycle, Back-Scratcher and Cookie Dispenser – All in One." The judges wrote, “Thomas perfectly captures his subject and his project.”
The Post’s Michael Cavna and David Betancourt were awarded third place in the Diversity in Digital Features category for “Creative Trailblazers in a Year of Reckoning.” Their essays highlighted the creativity and passion behind Black creators in comics. The Post also received an honorable mention in this category.
The full list of awards is available here.