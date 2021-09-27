“As The Washington Post continues to grow globally, it is critical that we aggressively tell our story and show why we are essential,” said Coratti Kelly. “Perrin is a remarkable brand talent who brings the perfect mix of creativity, analytics and leadership to the role. I could not be happier to have her leading the team.”
Lawrence previously helped The New York Times transition into a consumer-first, digital subscription business over five years, working across its marketing team and newsrooms in New York and London. She joined as an inaugural member of its Audience Development team and led the international launch of The Times's first global brand campaign, Truth Is Hard. Since, she established the fan growth framework for the NBA's direct-to-consumer streaming business as its Director of Audience Development, and built the marketing infrastructure for a leading virtual reality SaaS company, AI.Reverie, as its Head of Marketing and Communications.
“The Washington Post is a storied company with a mission I believe in,” said Lawrence. “I look forward to growing the audience for The Post’s journalism worldwide and to building and leading this fantastic team.”