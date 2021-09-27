Sarah has led Video’s weekend team for two and a half years, working with nearly every member of the department and running coverage during some of the biggest news stories of the pandemic, the 2020 presidential election and beyond. Her sound news judgment, deep knowledge of Post style and video systems, and clear communication skills allowed the team to produce essential video journalism during this relentless news cycle.
Among the stories that unfolded under Sarah’s watch: After the announcement of Donald Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis on a Friday, Sarah took the reins during a weekend of uncertainty and speculation, streaming news conferences from Walter Reed and condensing doctors’ remarks for readers. She oversaw our video pieces following the deaths of Congressman John Lewis and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, was the lead producer on Post-obtained audio accompanying Amy Gardner’s scoop on Trump’s phone call with the Georgia secretary of state, and has served as the main conduit between the Homepage, Live Show and Video teams during the 9/11 anniversary and other major events.
Before leading the weekend team, Sarah had successful tenures on the Foreign and Politics desks. During the 2016 presidential campaign, she was responsible for some of our highest-profile work, including the video component of David Farenthold’s Access Hollywood tape exclusive. Her tireless spirit and high standards were apparent even earlier, when she helmed Video’s early-morning shifts.
Sarah will transition to her new role as we replace her on weekends and will continue reporting to Nicki DeMarco. Please join us in congratulating her.