Washington Post National Security Reporters Ellen Nakashima and Greg Miller received the Elijah Parish Lovejoy Award for Courage in Journalism from Colby College. This award serves to acknowledge and commend journalists for demonstrating courage in their writing and reporting.

In 2017, the U.S. Department of Justice seized Miller and Nakashima’s phone records in accordance with the U.S. government’s subpoena concerning a leaked investigation. Colby College recognized Miller and Nakashima for “their efforts to inform the public about important issues despite significant government overreach,” said Colby President David A. Greene.

“Thank you to Colby College for this honor, and a shout-out to my other colleagues at the Washington Post, New York Times, and CNN. It’s humbling to be receiving this award in your company, and I’m so flattered and gratified that the selection committee chose us to receive this honor,” said Nakashima. “But I don’t want people to lose sight of the fundamental point of what it is we do. We work in the interests of trutoth, the public’s right to know and of holding power to account. The true reward is being able to inform the public—the essence of a vibrant democracy."

Nakashima and Miller received the award alongside former national security reporter for The Post Adam Entous, who joined The New Yorker as a staff writer in 2018.