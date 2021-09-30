“Thank you to Colby College for this honor, and a shout-out to my other colleagues at the Washington Post, New York Times, and CNN. It’s humbling to be receiving this award in your company, and I’m so flattered and gratified that the selection committee chose us to receive this honor,” said Nakashima. “But I don’t want people to lose sight of the fundamental point of what it is we do. We work in the interests of trutoth, the public’s right to know and of holding power to account. The true reward is being able to inform the public—the essence of a vibrant democracy."
Nakashima and Miller received the award alongside former national security reporter for The Post Adam Entous, who joined The New Yorker as a staff writer in 2018.