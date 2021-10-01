The Post’s Michelle Singletary was awarded in Commentary for "Sincerely, Michelle," Singletary’s series of columns addressing misconceptions involving race and baring her personal experiences. The articles explore topics of investing, credit scores, homeownership and more from the perspective of Black Americans.
The Post’s Greg Jaffe was awarded in Feature for "The Recession's Reach in Florida,” his series of deeply reported stories that detailed the hardships endured by Floridians due to South Florida’s tourist economy collapse amidst the covid-19 pandemic.
The Post’s Catherine Rampell was named a finalist in Commentary for "The Trump Administration's Use and Abuse of Regulation."
The full list of award winners can be found here.