Announcement from Director of Video Micah Gelman and Operations Manager in Video Daniel Mich:

We are delighted to announce that Randy Smith is returning to The Post as a senior technician in Video. Randy rejoins The Post after three years as the video operations manager in McClatchy’s D.C. bureau. While at McClatchy, Randy managed field and studio equipment along with budgeting and purchasing. Last year, he was instrumental in preparing the McClatchy video team for remote work and for protecting them while they covered summer protests.

Randy first came to The Post in 2013 as a studio technician for the launch of PostTV. He was a key figure in building both of our studio facilities on 15th and K streets. We were heartbroken to see him leave us in 2018 and are thrilled he’s back.

Before The Post, Randy worked at Hibernia Media and spent a decade at Bloomberg Television in New York. He has an M.A. from American University in interactive journalism and spent four years serving in the U.S. Navy.

Randy lives in Silver Spring with his wife, Valerie, and their three children. When he isn’t shuttling the kids to soccer and basketball practice, Randy enjoys a rekindled interest in road cycling, visiting wine bars and his newest hobby of taking his oldest on college tours.

Please join us is welcoming Randy back to The Post.