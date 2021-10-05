More recently, Andrew has been contributing to our coverage of the Washington Football Team, providing daily reporting from practices and games. Andrew will join the Sports breaking news desk, while continuing to pitch in on our Washington Football Team beat.
Andrew graduated from Northwestern in June with a double major in journalism and African American studies. Before coming to The Post, he interned at the Chicago Tribune and Kansas City Star and did freelance work for the Baltimore Sun. In Evanston, he worked for The Daily Northwestern, including a stint as the paper’s sports editor.
Andrew grew up in Reisterstown, about 30 minutes outside Baltimore, where he attended the McDonogh School and pitched and played center field for the baseball team. His grandparents lived in Upper Marlboro until recently, so he is glad to be continuing his family legacy in the D.C. area.
Please join us in congratulating Andrew.