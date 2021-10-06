As senior producer for “Post Reports,” Reena guided the team through coverage of a pandemic, protests for racial justice, the election, the insurrection and the withdrawal from Afghanistan, bringing conscientiousness and curiosity to every story she has worked on. She has a deep knowledge of politics and reported a story earlier this year about Liz Cheney’s “vote of conscience” and what the backlash to Cheney can tell us about the GOP.
Reena is a persistent reporter who will not let go of an important story — or a project she believes in. It was that tenacity that helped bring about The Post’s first investigative audio series, “Canary.” Reena worked with Amy Brittain from the very beginning, producing and reporting alongside her. Since it was published, “Canary” has been honored with the Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award, the National Edward R. Murrow Award and the 2021 Jane Cunningham Croly Award for Excellence in Journalism Covering Issues of Concern to Women. It was also one of Apple Podcasts’ top podcasts for 2020.
To colleagues who know her best, Reena is not just this remarkable journalist — she is also a hilarious, kind, committed colleague. We’re confident that these qualities will help make her a wonderful manager for the team she will now be leading. And she contains multitudes — just ask her about baking sourdough bread or attending Burning Man.