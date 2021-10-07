“Since launching Post Opinión, we’ve strived to provide readers with authoritative and diverse viewpoints on the top global headlines and issues that merit wider debate,” said Elias Lopez, senior Global Opinions editor. “We look forward to sharing Luz Mely and Diego’s vital perspectives and are excited to continue to expand the variety of regional voices offered by the section.”
Reyes, who for more than 25 years has reported for Venezuela’s leading publications, will write about politics, migration and gender issues in her native country. She is the co-founder and CEO of Efecto Cocuyo, one of the most recognized independent journalism platforms in Venezuela. In 2018, she won the Gabo Foundation Award for her coverage of the Venezuelan exodus. That year, Time Magazine named her one of the Guardians of Truth in its Person of the Year feature. Her various other recognitions include the Freedom of Expression Award from the Committee to Protect Journalists, the LASA Media Award from the Latin American Studies Association, the Franco-German Prize for Human Rights, and the WOLA Human Rights Award.
Salazar will offer analysis on political and social affairs in Peru, and the media space in Latin America. He has worked as a journalist for more than 15 years, and his writing has been published in outlets such as The New York Times, El País, VICE News, Foreign Policy, El Diario, Radio Ambulante, Ojo Público and Quinto Elemento Lab. In 2018, he won the Peruvian National Journalism Award in the reportage category for his investigation of sexual assault allegations against Peruvian poet and journalist Reynaldo Naranjo. He is the author of the book, “We have not understood anything: What happens when we leave the future of the press at the mercy of an algorithm,” which was a finalist for the Peruvian National Prize for Literature in the non-fiction category. His next book, “Now What? Urgent notes to understand an endless election”, will be released in November 2021.
Post Opinión launched in 2019 and has grown to include regular contributors from Mexico, Cuba, Argentina and other countries in Latin America.