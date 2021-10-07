Salazar will offer analysis on political and social affairs in Peru, and the media space in Latin America. He has worked as a journalist for more than 15 years, and his writing has been published in outlets such as The New York Times, El País, VICE News, Foreign Policy, El Diario, Radio Ambulante, Ojo Público and Quinto Elemento Lab. In 2018, he won the Peruvian National Journalism Award in the reportage category for his investigation of sexual assault allegations against Peruvian poet and journalist Reynaldo Naranjo. He is the author of the book, “We have not understood anything: What happens when we leave the future of the press at the mercy of an algorithm,” which was a finalist for the Peruvian National Prize for Literature in the non-fiction category. His next book, “Now What? Urgent notes to understand an endless election”, will be released in November 2021.