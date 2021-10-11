Post Chief Film Critic Ann Hornaday will moderate a discussion and tribute to Dakota Johnson on “The Lost Daughter,” a film about a woman on a seaside vacation that takes a dark turn when her obsession with a young mother forces her to confront secrets from her past, following the film’s 9:30am ET screening Friday, Oct. 15 at the Salamander Resort in Middleburg, VA.
Post Host and Editor of Food Video Mary Beth Albright will moderate a discussion on “The Automat,” a film about the history of the iconic restaurant chain Horn & Hardart, in conversation with film director Lisa Hurwitz following the film’s 6:00pm ET screening Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Middleburg Community Center in Middleburg, VA.
Post Chief Film Critic Ann Hornaday will moderate a discussion on the Middleburg Film Festival Saturday Centerpiece film, “Belfast,” a humorous, tender and intensely personal story of one boy’s childhood during the tumult of late 1960s Northern Ireland, in conversation with film director Kenneth Branagh following the film’s 8:00pm ET screening Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Salamander Resort in Middleburg, VA.
Post Video Host Libby Casey will moderate a discussion titled "The Power of Film to Affect Change" at 12:00pm ET on Sunday, Oct. 17 at the Salamander Resort in Middleburg, VA. The conversation will feature Post Opinions Senior Video Producer Kate Woodsome and filmmaker Ray Whitehouse to discuss “Hostage,” a documentary produced by Post Global Opinions Columnist Jason Rezaian, Woodsome and Whitehouse about an American family fighting to free their family member from an Iranian prison where he is being held on unwarranted espionage charges. The discussion will also feature Oscar-winning documentarians Andrea Nix Fine and Sean Fine to discuss their new film, "LFG," about the US Women’s Soccer team's fight for equal pay.
For the full schedule and ticket information, visit https://films.middleburgfilm.org/.