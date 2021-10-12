“As one of the most consequential issues of our time, climate change continues to shape U.S. domestic and foreign policy discussions, with impacts on millions of people around the world,” said Krissah Thompson, managing editor at The Washington Post. “As we prepare to cover the 26th session of the Conference of Parties in Glasgow, we want to help readers make sense of the critical conversations happening at the U.S. legislative forefront, as well as distill the complexities and nuances surrounding the global climate dialogue.”
“The Climate 202," which launched today, will offer readers daily analysis and in-depth explainers from Glasgow
Anchored by Maxine Joselow, “The Climate 202” will leverage The Post’s award-winning climate reporting to offer readers a window into the biggest climate stories coming out of The Post newsroom. Joselow will anchor “The Climate 202” from Glasgow during COP26, offering readers daily analyses and in-depth explainers on each day’s events. Readers can subscribe here.
On-the-ground coverage through The Post’s live blog and video team.
The Post will provide authoritative coverage of the global conference featuring a live blog, in-depth reporting, real-time analysis, as well as interactive explainers distilling key topics such as The Paris Climate Agreement, the U.N.’s annual emission report, the global ramifications of climate change and the U.S.’s role in global discussions. Follow Post journalists including Annie Linskey, Brady Dennis, Chico Harlan, Dan Zak, Karla Adam, Kasha Patel, Maxine Joselow, Michael Birnbaum, Sarah Kaplan, Seung Min Kim, Steven Mufson, William Booth and Harry Stevens or visit www.washingtonpost.com.
Live conversations with thought leaders reshaping public discourse around climate change and the environment.
Washington Post Live’s long-running series “Protecting our Planet” and “Climate Solutions” will showcase several programs throughout the month exploring the opportunities and challenges influential leaders in the energy and environment space are weighing to address the global challenges presented by climate change. Featured interviews will include former Vice President Al Gore, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, U.N. Envoy for Climate Action Mark Carney, CalPERS Director of Global Governance Anne Simpson and more.
Follow the news on social on The Post’s Instagram and TikTok channels.
Readers can visit The Washington Post on Instagram and TikTok for on-the-ground updates from the conference, including events from diplomatic talks to protest demonstrations, to create informative and entertaining content to engage younger audiences. Readers can also find “Some Climate Good News” Reels, which focuses on emerging positive news and findings within the climate field.
The Post’s COP26 coverage builds upon its award-winning climate coverage from a climate and environment team that has doubled since 2018. Readers can dive into the Pulitzer Prize-winning series, “2C: Beyond the Limit” ahead of the conference for a primer on the effects of climate change on the world. Readers can also visit Climate Solutions, a line of coverage that explores people and organizations focused on tackling global warming.