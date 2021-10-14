The Washington Post Teacher of the Year Award recognizes teachers who exemplify excellence in their profession. The purpose of The Washington Post Teacher of the Year Award has always been to recognize preeminence in teaching, to encourage creativity and quality in the classroom, and to contribute in a substantial way to the improvement of education in the Washington, D.C. region.
The Washington Post Principal of the Year Award recognizes principals who go well above their day-to-day demands to create an exceptional educational environment for our children. In presenting this award, The Washington Post hopes to encourage excellence in school leadership and to contribute to the constant and consistent improvement of education in the Washington, D.C. region.