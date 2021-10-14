The Washington Post has long honored the best educators in the Washington, D.C. region, both with the Teacher of the Year Award — originally the Agnes Meyer Outstanding Teacher Award, named for the wife of Eugene Meyer who purchased The Post in 1933, and a staunch supporter and defender of public education — and the Principal of the Year Award, which started as the Distinguished Educational Leadership Award.

The Washington Post Teacher of the Year Award recognizes teachers who exemplify excellence in their profession. The purpose of The Washington Post Teacher of the Year Award has always been to recognize preeminence in teaching, to encourage creativity and quality in the classroom, and to contribute in a substantial way to the improvement of education in the Washington, D.C. region.

The Washington Post Principal of the Year Award recognizes principals who go well above their day-to-day demands to create an exceptional educational environment for our children. In presenting this award, The Washington Post hopes to encourage excellence in school leadership and to contribute to the constant and consistent improvement of education in the Washington, D.C. region.